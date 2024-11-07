The major US indices are trading higher for the second consecutive day after the President Trump victory gives investors hope for more growth, more stimulus. The Dow industrial average which led the way yesterday however is trading above or below unchanged.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average down -12 points or -0.3% at 43721

S&P index up 34.74 points or 0.42% at 5953.53

NASDAQ index up 170 points or 0.90% at 19154.46

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading down -5.96 points or -0.25% att 2387.34.

Yields in the US are lower after the 10-year yield certified 16 basis points yesterday. That was the largest one-day gain since April 10 when yields moved up 17.8 basis points. The yield reached a high of 4.479% which was the highest level since July 1 when the yield traded as high as 4.497%. Today the yield is currently trading at 4.386%, down -4.0 basis points on the day.

2-year yield 4.226%, -4.2 basis points

5- year yield 4.223%, -4.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.386%, -4.2 basis points

30 year 4.573%, -2.7 basis points

Bitcoin is trading lower today by about $1000 at $74,741. The digital currency reached an all-time high price yesterday at $76,481.

Crude oil is trading down $0.47 or -0.67% at $71.22

The USD is lower with the: