US stocks open with gains in the major indices.

Meta Platforms beat and gave positive guidance as well. Shares are trading up over 9% at the open.

A snapshot of the market is currently showing:

Dow Industrial Average average is trading up 227.75 points or 0.54% at 41065.58

S&P index is up 23.16 points or 0.42% at 5545.00

NASDAQ index is up 71 points or 0.40% at 17674.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading near unchanged at 2254.42

After the close, Apple and Amazon report the earnings. Intel, Coinbase, DraftKings, Roku and Block also report.

Looking at some of the other large cap stocks: