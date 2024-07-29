As the trading week gets started in the US, the premarket gains seen in the Dow have been reversed. The NASDAQ and S&P are still up.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average is down -90 points or -0.22% at 40499.37

S&P index up 9.15.20.16 percent of 5468

NASDAQ index is up 80 points or 0.46% at 17440

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 2.410.11 percent at 2262.55.

A snapshot of some of the earnings this week includes Microsoft on Tuesday, Meta Platforms on Wednesday, and Amazon and Apple on Thursday. Also scheduled this week include Boeing, Intel, Exxon Mobil, Chevron. McDonald's announced their earnings this morning and missed on both the bottom and top line. Shares of McDonald's are down -0.67%.

Tuesday

Before the open: SoFi, Pfizer, PayPal, BP, P&G, Corning, Merck

After close: AMD, Microsoft, Starbucks, Pinterest

Wednesday

Before the open: Boeing, Kraft Heinz, Altria

After close: Meta (Facebook), Qualcomm, Carvana, Lam Research, Western Digital

Thursday

Before the open: Moderna, ConocoPhillips, Wayfair, SiriusXM

After close: Amazon, Apple, Intel, Coinbase, DraftKings

Friday

Before the open: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Frontier Communications

Looking at the US debt market, yields of lower end near the midpoint of the trading range today:

2-year yield 4.379%, -1.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.059%, -2.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.166%, -3.3 basis points

30-year yield 4.419%, -3.7 basis points

in other markets :