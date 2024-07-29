As the trading week gets started in the US, the premarket gains seen in the Dow have been reversed. The NASDAQ and S&P are still up.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average is down -90 points or -0.22% at 40499.37
- S&P index up 9.15.20.16 percent of 5468
- NASDAQ index is up 80 points or 0.46% at 17440
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 2.410.11 percent at 2262.55.
A snapshot of some of the earnings this week includes Microsoft on Tuesday, Meta Platforms on Wednesday, and Amazon and Apple on Thursday. Also scheduled this week include Boeing, Intel, Exxon Mobil, Chevron. McDonald's announced their earnings this morning and missed on both the bottom and top line. Shares of McDonald's are down -0.67%.
Tuesday
- Before the open: SoFi, Pfizer, PayPal, BP, P&G, Corning, Merck
- After close: AMD, Microsoft, Starbucks, Pinterest
Wednesday
- Before the open: Boeing, Kraft Heinz, Altria
- After close: Meta (Facebook), Qualcomm, Carvana, Lam Research, Western Digital
Thursday
- Before the open: Moderna, ConocoPhillips, Wayfair, SiriusXM
- After close: Amazon, Apple, Intel, Coinbase, DraftKings
Friday
- Before the open: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Frontier Communications
Looking at the US debt market, yields of lower end near the midpoint of the trading range today:
- 2-year yield 4.379%, -1.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.059%, -2.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.166%, -3.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.419%, -3.7 basis points
in other markets :
- crude oil is trading up $0.18 at $77.34
- Gold is trading up $0.50 at $2393.26
- Silver is trading unchanged at $27.90
- Bitcoin is traded above $70,000 today at $70,016. The current price is trading at $69,469.