The major US stock indices are moving higher in early US trading with the S&P up near 1%. The NASDAQ and is up around 0.60%. Having said that, there are some key levels in play that would help define either more bullish or more bearish for each of these broad indices after yesterday's sharp declines which saw the S&P fall by -3.0% and NASDAQ by -3.4%.

In this video I outline those levels and explain why they are important from a technical perspective today and going forward.

