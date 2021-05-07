10 year yield back into positive territory

Technically, the 50% of the move down from the April high comes in at 1.585%. The following 100 hour moving average comes in a 1.589%. The yield last traded above its 100 hour moving average on May 3.





The move back higher in yields has helped to dampen the NASDAQ enthusiasm. The index is now trading at 13741.10. That still up 108 points or 0.79%, but well off the intraday high of 13828.62.

