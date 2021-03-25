2-day losing streak is broken for the major indices
Technical Analysis
Russell 2000 closes for the 1st time in 4 sessions
The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq snapped a 2-day losing streak although the road traveled was not a straight lines and buyers and sellers battle it out.
- The Russell index was the biggest gainer on the day and snapped a three day losing streak
- Dow had its best day in nearly 2 weeks
- The S&P and Dow closed near session highs
- The NASDAQ lagged in a very volatile up and down day.
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index rose 20.41 points or 0.52% at 3909.55
- NASDAQ index rose 15.79 points or 0.12% at 12977.68
- Dow rose 199.42 points or 0.62% at 32619.48.
- Russell index rose 48.86 points or 2.29% at 2183.12
The heads of Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter testify before lawmakers today with the usual bashing of their policies toward policing and suppressing information or misinformation.
- Alphabet closed near unchanged
- Facebook fell -1.17%
- Twitter fell -1.4%.