2-day losing streak is broken for the major indices

Russell 2000  closes for the 1st time in 4 sessions

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq snapped a 2-day losing streak although the road traveled was not a straight lines and buyers and sellers battle it out.

  • The Russell index was the biggest gainer on the day and snapped a three day losing streak 
  • Dow had its best day in nearly 2 weeks
  • The S&P and Dow closed near session highs
  • The NASDAQ lagged in a very volatile up and down day.
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index rose 20.41 points or 0.52% at 3909.55
  • NASDAQ index rose 15.79 points or 0.12% at 12977.68
  • Dow rose 199.42 points or 0.62% at 32619.48.
  • Russell index rose 48.86 points or 2.29% at 2183.12
The heads of Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter testify before lawmakers today with the usual bashing of their policies toward policing and suppressing information or misinformation.  
  • Alphabet closed near unchanged
  • Facebook fell -1.17%
  • Twitter fell -1.4%.
