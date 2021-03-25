2-day losing streak is broken for the major indices

Russell 2000 closes for the 1st time in 4 sessions

The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq snapped a 2-day losing streak although the road traveled was not a straight lines and buyers and sellers battle it out.





The Russell index was the biggest gainer on the day and snapped a three day losing streak

Dow had its best day in nearly 2 weeks

The S&P and Dow closed near session highs

The NASDAQ lagged in a very volatile up and down day. A look at the final numbers shows:



S&P index rose 20.41 points or 0.52% at 3909.55



NASDAQ index rose 15.79 points or 0.12% at 12977.68



Dow rose 199.42 points or 0.62% at 32619.48.

Russell index rose 48.86 points or 2.29% at 2183.12

The heads of Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter testify before lawmakers today with the usual bashing of their policies toward policing and suppressing information or misinformation.