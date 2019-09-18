A look at changes through the FOMC decision and press conference

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Before decision and after presser

  • Gold $1509.83 to $1488, -$21.83
  • WTI crude oil $58.17 to $58.02, $-0.15
  • S&P index 2997.36 to 2993.94, -3.42 points
  • Nasdaq index 8141.33 to 8138.16, -3.17 points
  • Dow 27052.73 to 27038.05, -14 points
  • 2 year 1.6656% to 1.7621%, +9.65 basis points
  • 10 year 1.7474% to 1.7996%, + 5.22 bps
  • 30 year 2.2155% to 2.25%, +3.45 bps
In the Forex:
  • EURUSD 1.1066 to 1.1021, -45 pips
  • GBPUSD 1.2484  to 1.2483, -1 pip
  • USDJPY 108.11 to 108.45, +34 pips
  • USDCHF 0.9948 to 0.9979, +31 pips
  • USDCAD 1.3273 to 1.3300, +27 pips
  • AUDUSD 0.6854 to 0.6822, -32 pips
  • NZDUSD 0.6341 to 0.6311, -30 pips

ForexLive
