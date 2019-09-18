A look at changes through the FOMC decision and press conference
Technical Analysis
Before decision and after presser
- Gold $1509.83 to $1488, -$21.83
- WTI crude oil $58.17 to $58.02, $-0.15
- S&P index 2997.36 to 2993.94, -3.42 points
- Nasdaq index 8141.33 to 8138.16, -3.17 points
- Dow 27052.73 to 27038.05, -14 points
- 2 year 1.6656% to 1.7621%, +9.65 basis points
- 10 year 1.7474% to 1.7996%, + 5.22 bps
- 30 year 2.2155% to 2.25%, +3.45 bps
In the Forex:
- EURUSD 1.1066 to 1.1021, -45 pips
- GBPUSD 1.2484 to 1.2483, -1 pip
- USDJPY 108.11 to 108.45, +34 pips
- USDCHF 0.9948 to 0.9979, +31 pips
- USDCAD 1.3273 to 1.3300, +27 pips
- AUDUSD 0.6854 to 0.6822, -32 pips
- NZDUSD 0.6341 to 0.6311, -30 pips