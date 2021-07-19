A lot of red in the major indices to start the trading week
Technical Analysis
Covid fears hurting the recovery idea
There is a lot of red in the major indices to start the trading week. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -463 points or -1.35%
- S&P index -50 points or -1.16%
- NASDAQ index -171 points or -1.19%.
This comes on the back of declines of Friday that saw the:
- Dow losing -299 points
- S&P -32.87 point
- Nasdaq -115.9 points
in other markets as stock trading gets underway
- Spot gold and rallied in early North American trading and currently trades near unchanged at $1810.65. At the start of the day it was trading down around $-11.58 at $1799.26
- Spot silver is trading down $0.39 or -1.5% $25.28
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-2.64 or -3.68% at $69.17