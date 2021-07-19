A lot of red in the major indices to start the trading week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Covid fears hurting the recovery idea

There is a lot of red in the major indices to start the trading week. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average -463 points or -1.35%
  • S&P index -50 points or -1.16%
  • NASDAQ index -171 points or -1.19%.
This comes on the back of declines of Friday that saw the:
  • Dow losing -299 points
  • S&P -32.87 point
  • Nasdaq -115.9 points
in other markets as stock trading gets underway
  • Spot gold and rallied in early North American trading and currently trades near unchanged at $1810.65. At the start of the day it was trading down around $-11.58 at $1799.26
  • Spot silver is trading down $0.39 or -1.5% $25.28
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-2.64 or -3.68% at $69.17
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose