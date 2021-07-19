Covid fears hurting the recovery idea

There is a lot of red in the major indices to start the trading week. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -463 points or -1.35%



S&P index -50 points or -1.16%



NASDAQ index -171 points or -1.19%.

This comes on the back of declines of Friday that saw the:

Dow losing -299 points

S&P -32.87 point

Nasdaq -115.9 points in other markets as stock trading gets underway

