A new day, and new records for the Dow and S&P

NASDAQ and Russell 2000 close lower





the final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 109.36 points or 0.31% at 35624.74

S&P index rose by 11.67 points or 0.26% at 4479.67

NASDAQ index felt -29.14 points or -0.20% at 14793.76 The S&P posted its 49th record close for the year. The Dow posted its 35th record close for the year.



It's a new week. It's a new day. Ttrue to the pattern of late, the S&P and Dow both closed at new record levels while the NASDAQ index closed lower but off it's lows.