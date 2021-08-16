A new day, and new records for the Dow and S&P

Author: Greg Michalowski

NASDAQ and Russell 2000 close lower

It's a new week.  It's a new day. Ttrue to the pattern of late, the S&P and Dow both closed at new record levels while the NASDAQ index closed lower but off it's lows.

the final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average rose 109.36 points or 0.31% at 35624.74
  • S&P index rose by 11.67 points or 0.26% at 4479.67
  • NASDAQ index felt -29.14 points or -0.20% at 14793.76
The S&P posted its 49th record close for the year.  The Dow posted its 35th record close for the year.

