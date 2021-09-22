A quick look at the markets ahead of the FOMC

Key market levels ahead of the FOMC decision





Forex:





The CAD is the strongest of the majors, while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is trading mixed with modest gains verse the JPY and more modest gains verse the CHF, GBP and near unchanged vs the EUR. The greenback is a lower verse the commodity currencies led by the CAD. The dollar is lower vs the AUD and the NZD are also lower.





Interest rates:





US rates are mixed with the shorter and up marginally. The longer and has the 10 year and 30 year down -1.3 basis point.











US Stocks







The US stocks are higher but off the highest levels:

Dow industrial average up at 344 points or 1.01% at 34263.45



S&P index up 39 points or 0.89% at 4394



NASDAQ index up 106 points or 0.72% at 14852.70

In other markets:

Spot gold is up $1.55 or 0.09% at $1775

Spot silver is up $0.37 or 1.66% at $22.83



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.42 or 2.0% at $71.90



bitcoin is trading up $2643 at $43,239

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

With about 6 minutes until the FOMC decision, a snapshot of the market currently shows