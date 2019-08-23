A snapshot of the strongest and weakest currencies as London/Europe week ends

The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest.

The snapshot of the major currencies as London/European traders end their week (assuming they will leave) is showing the JPY is the strongest. and the AUD is the weakest. The AUDUSD just tumbled lower after a run up to the 100 and 200 hour MA turned to "risk off" in the last few minutes.









The USD is lower with the exception gains vs CAD and AUD.





With JPY and CHF leading the way higher, it is the Pavlovian reaction to "risk off" trading.





Nasdaq down -2.33%. S&P looking toward -2.0% (down -1.94% now).