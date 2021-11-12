A technical view of the major indices going into the new trading week

Dollar higher was the theme last week. What about in the new trading week?





What are the technicals saying for each of the major currencies vs the USD heading into the new week. Maybe more importantly what moves to the downside for the greenback might be a clue for more corrective price action?





EURUSD:









The EURUSD traded to a new low (high USD) on Friday at 1.14323. In the process, the pair moved below the 50% midpoint of the 2020/2021 trading range at 1.14892. That level was broken on Wednesday and stayed below on Thursday (the high on Thursday had sellers against the level at 1.14869). Moreover the high for the week stalled between 1.1601 and 1.1611. Those levels corresponded with swing lows from September 2020 and November 2020. So to key levels held resistance, increasing the bias tilt to the downside in the process.





SO in the new trading week it makes sense that those levels will be risk/bias defining levels for the pair. Stay below the 50% retracement at 1.14892 and the sellers remain in firm control. The prices currently trading at 1.1448. Move above and stay above should see further corrective action, but it would take a move above the 1.1601-1.1611 to hurt longer term sellers.





PS. the low from September at 1.1523 and the low from November 5th at 1.15125 will be an interim hurdle close close to the 50% retracement level that would give buyers some added confidence.





PSS Stay below the 50%, move below 1.1424 and the door remains open for more downside momentum with a lower trend line at 1.1318 and 61.8% at 1.12876 as targets.





USDJPY





The US dollar was higher against all the major currencies last week. The biggest gains were verse the CHF, NZD and EUR with the dollar up about 1% versus each of those currencies. The dollar reached new highs for the year vs both the EUR and the GBP.