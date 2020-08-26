All 3 US indices now trade at new session highs





The NASDAQ index is trading up 191 points or 1.67% at 11658. The high price just reached 11662.46. Looking at the hourly chart, the topside channel trendline currently comes in at 11673. As prices reach new all time highs projecting resistance becomes an exercise in finding topside trend lines. That is the next one on the hourly chart.





For the S&P index it is currently trading at 3476.62 up 33 points or 0.96% (that is the high for the day). It has topside trend line resistance at 3481 currently (and moving higher).



