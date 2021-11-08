All major indices close higher once again

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P, NASDAQ, Dow and Russell 2000 all close at record levels

All major indices close higher once again and once again at record levels:
  • NASDAQ closes higher for the 11th straight day
  • Dow, Russell 2000 hit intraday record highs
  • S&P closes higher for the eighth consecutive day
  • NASDAQ index closed at a record high for the 44th times in 2021
  • S&P index closed at record high for the 65th time in 2021
  • Dow industrial average closed at a record high for the 44th time in 2021

A look at the major indices that the close shows:
  • Dow industrial average up 103.44 points or 0.28% at 36431.39 . The new intraday all time high price reached 36565.73
  • S&P index up 4.19 points or 0.09% at 4701.72.
  • NASDAQ index up 10.77 points or 0.07% at 15982.36
  • Russell 2000 up 5.66 points or 0.23% at 2442.74. The new intraday record high reached 2458.855
