S&P, NASDAQ, Dow and Russell 2000 all close at record levels

NASDAQ closes higher for the 11th straight day



Dow, Russell 2000 hit intraday record highs



S&P closes higher for the eighth consecutive day



NASDAQ index closed at a record high for the 44th times in 2021



S&P index closed at record high for the 65th time in 2021



Dow industrial average closed at a record high for the 44th time in 2021



A look at the major indices that the close shows:

Dow industrial average up 103.44 points or 0.28% at 36431.39 . The new intraday all time high price reached 36565.73

S&P index up 4.19 points or 0.09% at 4701.72.



NASDAQ index up 10.77 points or 0.07% at 15982.36



Russell 2000 up 5.66 points or 0.23% at 2442.74. The new intraday record high reached 2458.855

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

All major indices close higher once again and once again at record levels: