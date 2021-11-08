All major indices close higher once again
Technical Analysis
S&P, NASDAQ, Dow and Russell 2000 all close at record levelsAll major indices close higher once again and once again at record levels:
- NASDAQ closes higher for the 11th straight day
- Dow, Russell 2000 hit intraday record highs
- S&P closes higher for the eighth consecutive day
- NASDAQ index closed at a record high for the 44th times in 2021
- S&P index closed at record high for the 65th time in 2021
- Dow industrial average closed at a record high for the 44th time in 2021
A look at the major indices that the close shows:
- Dow industrial average up 103.44 points or 0.28% at 36431.39 . The new intraday all time high price reached 36565.73
- S&P index up 4.19 points or 0.09% at 4701.72.
- NASDAQ index up 10.77 points or 0.07% at 15982.36
- Russell 2000 up 5.66 points or 0.23% at 2442.74. The new intraday record high reached 2458.855