Amazon trades back below $3000 for the first time since early November. Bounces

Author: Greg Michalowski | amazon

Looks to close back below the 200 day MA for the 2nd time in 5 trading days

The price of Amazon has dipped below the $3000 price level for the 1st time since early November.  The low price in November reached $2950.12. The September low reached $2871.  . There is a bounce however with the price currently trading at $3020 in volatile trading conditions.

Although back above the $3000 level, the retail/big cap bellwether also looks to close below its 200 day moving average for the 2nd time in 5 trading days. That moving average currently comes in at $3087.75. Last Thursday. The price also close below the 200 day moving average but rebounded on Friday and at the start of this week.  The high price this week stalled against the broken pennant trendline. That is another bearish technical development for the stock. 

Recall in the beginning of February, the price gapped higher after the firm reporting their 1st $100+ billion revenue quarter. Earnings also beat expectations by nearly twice the expected.

  • Earnings: $14.09 vs $7.23 per share
  • Revenue: $125.56 billion vs $119.7 billion

However, Jeff Bezos - Amazon's founder and CEO - also announced his decision to step down as CEO. That tempered the gains and after the price fell back below its 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart above), the price also dipped below the lower pennant trendline. Sellers were more in control from a technical perspective. The close below the 200 day moving average increases that bearish bias from a technical perspective. It would take a move back above the level to start to tilt the bias back in the bullish direction.

On the downside, the early November low at $2950.12 in the September low at $2871 are the next targets on further weakness


