An ugly day in the European markets. Big declines across the board coronavirus spread.

The provisional closes are showing

German DAX fell -4.0%. The low reached -4.4%



France's CAC fell -4.1%. The low reached -4.39%



UK's FTSE 100 fell -3.5%. The low reached -3.91%



Spain's Ibex fell -4.0%. The low reached -4.32%



Italy's FTSE MIB fell -5.5%. The low reached -6.13%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower with the exception of the Italian yield as investors flee the risk from that market.











In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:



spot gold is up $30.68 or 1.087% at 1673.94



WTI crude oil futures is getting crushed and is trading down $-2.57 or -4.81% at $50.81

In the US stock market, the major indices are down sharply but off session lows



S&P index -100 points or -3.01% at 3237.30. The low reached 3231.52



NASDAQ index -3.43 points or -3.59% at 9232.33. The low price reached 9166.00



Dow is down -915 points or -3.16% at 28077. The low reached 27995.37

In the forex market, the JPY is the run away strongest of the majors, while the CAD is the weakest followed by the GBP.