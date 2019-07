GBPUSD moves lower on no-deal Brexit concerns

The GBPUSD is down about 7 pips and leading the charge from the gates (welll maybe not a charge), with the USD generally higher.





A quick look at the major pairs vs the USD are showing:

EURUSD, -1 pip

GBPUSD -7 pips

USDJPY, unchanged

USDCHF +2 pips

USDCAD +3 pips

AUDUSD -4 pips

NZDUSD -3 pips

Off and away as the new day and week begin.