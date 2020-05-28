And the Nasdaq takes the lead...

The Nasdaq overtakes the S&P and Dow to lead the way higher

The premarket and early trading saw the NASDAQ index as the weakest of the major indices as the continuation of the reallocation into the weaker stocks was the theme.





However, the NASDAQ index has retaken the lead for the day. It is now the strongest of the major indices







Looking at the index, it it is currently up 0.51% that 9460. The S&P index is not far behind at +0.48%. The Dow industrial average is lagging at +0.4%.











The NASDAQ index index reached a high price on Wednesday at 9501.21. Looking at the daily chart, the gap from February 21 to February 24, as a target of 9542.32. Above that is the all-time high at 9838.37.