And they're off... Major indices open higher in the US

NASDAQ index leads the way





The major US indices are opening with gains led by the NASDAQ index.







A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index up 29 points or 0.86% at 3412.60



NASDAQ index up 135 points or 1.23% at 11191.50



Dow industrial average up 207 points or 0.73% at 28201

A snapshot of other markets currently shows:

Spot Gold up $9.30 or 0.47% at $1966.10

Spot silver is trading up $0.23 or 0.86% at $27.35

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.39 or 1.05% at $37.66

In the US debt market, yields are higher but steady:

2 year, unchanged at 0.137%



5 year up 0.3 basis points at 0.267%



10 year up 0.6 basis points at 0.678%



30 year up 1.3 basis points at 1.425%

In the forex, the AUD remains the strongest of the major currencies, while the USD remains the weakest. The USDJPY has made a move to the downside (JPY moving higher) in the early NY trading. It is currently trading at session lows and looks to test the August 31 swing low at 105.289.



And they're off....