And they're off. Stock open higher.

Dow working on 5th day higher in a row

The major stock indices are higher at the opening. The Dow is working on it's the fifth day up. The S&P if it closes higher will be the 4th rise in 5 days. The S&P is around 1% away from its all-time high at 4238.04. The Nasdaq has been alternating between higher and lower over the last 9 trading days (today is the 10th day).





A snapshot of the market currently shows:



S&P index up 3.85 points or 0.09% at 4205.69



NASDAQ index up 20 points or 0.16% at 13756



Dow is up 37 points or 0.10% at 34606.90

Gold is trading up $4.50 or 0.24% at 1905.02.

Silver is trading up $0.10 or 0.35% at $27.99

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.35 or 0.52% at $68.08



Bitcoin is of $1400 or 3.9% at $37736 A look at the forex market near the stock open is showing the GBP as the strongest (the CAD was the strongest at the start of the North American session). The NZD remains the weakest of the majors. The USD is higher but off it's highs levels (and early NY levels).



In the US debt market, yields remain negative (and a bit more negative than at the start of the North American session). The 10 year is down -1.7 basis points and trading near at its low.



In other markets: