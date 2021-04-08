And they're off! US stocks are open for trading with mixed results

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

The Dow is down. The Nasdaq and S&P are higher

The S&P is up and trading at a new record high. The old high was at 4086.23. The high has reached 4093.27 so far. The Nasdaq is looking like it wants to snap the 2 day down streak.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • S&P index up 12.81 points or 0.31% at 4092.76
  • NASDAQ index up 118.93 points or 0.87% at 13807.77.
  • Dow down -13.18 points or -0.04% at 33433.08
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is up $15.80 or 0.9% at $1753.30.
  • Spot silver is up $0.37 or 1.5% at $25.53.
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.59 or -1.0% at $59.18
  • bitcoin is up $1350 or 2.41% at $57,584
in the US debt market, yields are lower:
  • two year 0.146%, -0.6 basis points
  • 10 year 1.640%, -3.3 basis points
  • 30 year 2.331%, -3.0 basis points
In the forex, the JPY is the strongest and the USD is the weakest. That was the Rosen weakest at the beginning of the trading day.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose