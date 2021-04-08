And they're off! US stocks are open for trading with mixed results

The Dow is down. The Nasdaq and S&P are higher

The S&P is up and trading at a new record high. The old high was at 4086.23. The high has reached 4093.27 so far. The Nasdaq is looking like it wants to snap the 2 day down streak.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:





S&P index up 12.81 points or 0.31% at 4092.76



NASDAQ index up 118.93 points or 0.87% at 13807.77.



Dow down -13.18 points or -0.04% at 33433.08 In other markets:

Spot gold is up $15.80 or 0.9% at $1753.30.



Spot silver is up $0.37 or 1.5% at $25.53.



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.59 or -1.0% at $59.18

bitcoin is up $1350 or 2.41% at $57,584

in the US debt market, yields are lower:



two year 0.146%, -0.6 basis points



10 year 1.640%, -3.3 basis points

30 year 2.331%, -3.0 basis points

In the forex, the JPY is the strongest and the USD is the weakest. That was the Rosen weakest at the beginning of the trading day.