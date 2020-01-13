And they're off....stocks open with gains as traders prepare for earnings season

Author: Greg Michalowski | us-stocks

Banks earnings to kick off earnings this week

The US stocks are off and running with gains in early trading as traders position for the start of earning's season. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are up for the 3rd of 4 days.  However levels are off high levels from premarket trading

The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index up 6.17 points or 0.19% at 3271.52
  • NASDAQ index up 28.5 points or 0.31% at 9207.36
  • Dow is up 31.9 points or 0.11% at 28855.63
A look at the major earnings releases this week has Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase tomorrow and Bank of America and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday. On Thursday Charles Schwab and Morgan Stanley will release.  Below is a list of the major company releases this week:

Tuesday,January 14

Delta Air Lines
First Republic Bank
Citigroup
J.P. Morgan Chase
Wells Fargo

Wednesday, January 15

Kinder Morgan
Alcoa
Bank of America
U.S. Bancorp
PNC financial services group
Goldman Sachs
UnitedHealth

Thursday, January 16

CSX Corp.
Charles Schwab
Morgan Stanley
BNY Mellon
PPG

Friday, January 17

Schlumberger


