And they're off....stocks open with gains as traders prepare for earnings season
Technical Analysis
Banks earnings to kick off earnings this week
The US stocks are off and running with gains in early trading as traders position for the start of earning's season. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are up for the 3rd of 4 days. However levels are off high levels from premarket trading
The snapshot of the major indices are showing:
A look at the major earnings releases this week has Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase tomorrow and Bank of America and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday. On Thursday Charles Schwab and Morgan Stanley will release. Below is a list of the major company releases this week:
- S&P index up 6.17 points or 0.19% at 3271.52
- NASDAQ index up 28.5 points or 0.31% at 9207.36
- Dow is up 31.9 points or 0.11% at 28855.63
Tuesday,January 14
Delta
Air Lines
First Republic Bank
Citigroup
J.P. Morgan Chase
Wells Fargo
Wednesday, January 15
Kinder
Morgan
Alcoa
Bank of America
U.S. Bancorp
PNC financial services group
Goldman Sachs
UnitedHealth
Thursday, January 16
CSX
Corp.
Charles Schwab
Morgan Stanley
BNY Mellon
PPG
Friday, January 17
Schlumberger