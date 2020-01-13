And they're off....stocks open with gains as traders prepare for earnings season

Banks earnings to kick off earnings this week

The US stocks are off and running with gains in early trading as traders position for the start of earning's season. The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are up for the 3rd of 4 days. However levels are off high levels from premarket trading





The snapshot of the major indices are showing:

S&P index up 6.17 points or 0.19% at 3271.52



NASDAQ index up 28.5 points or 0.31% at 9207.36



Dow is up 31.9 points or 0.11% at 28855.63





Tuesday,January 14 Delta Air Lines

First Republic Bank

Citigroup

J.P. Morgan Chase

Wells Fargo Wednesday, January 15 Kinder Morgan

Alcoa

Bank of America

U.S. Bancorp

PNC financial services group

Goldman Sachs

UnitedHealth Thursday, January 16 CSX Corp.

Charles Schwab

Morgan Stanley

BNY Mellon

PPG Friday, January 17 Schlumberger

A look at the major earnings releases this week has Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase tomorrow and Bank of America and Goldman Sachs on Wednesday. On Thursday Charles Schwab and Morgan Stanley will release.