S&P index leads the way

....And yet another record close for all the major indices. The S&P index led the way.







The final numbers are showing:



The S&P index up 15.82 points or 0.49% to 3221.19. The high price extended to 3225.65 while the low fell to 3216.03



the NASDAQ index rose 37.739 points or 0.42% to 8924.95. The high price reached 8931.90. The low extended to 8901.86.



The down industrial average rose 77.79 points or 0.27% to 28454.75. The high price extended to 28608.64. The low extended to 28445.60. The S&P index is up for the 4th straight week.



The NASDAQ index is up 10 of last 12 weeks



The NASDAQ index is up for 8 straight days..

