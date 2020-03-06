Another big move lower in US stocks at the open

3% down in the major indices

The major indices have trimmed another 2.75% give or take off of the prior close levels.





A snapshot of the major indices a be minutes into the opening currently shows:

S&P index -2.75% at 2941. That is down 83 points on the day



NASDAQ index -227 points or 2.6% at 8509



Dow -734 points or -2.84% at 25380

spot gold is now up $9 or 0.52% $1680.25



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.70 or -3.73% at $44.20



US 10 year yields are trading down 20.4 basis points at 0.707%. The 2 year yield is down to 0.441% or -15.6 basis points



ForexLive

in other markets: