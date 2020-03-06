Another big move lower in US stocks at the open

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

3% down in the major indices

The major indices have trimmed another 2.75%  give or take off of the prior close levels.

A snapshot of the major indices a be minutes into the opening currently shows:
  • S&P index -2.75% at 2941. That is down 83 points on the day
  • NASDAQ index -227 points or 2.6% at 8509
  • Dow -734 points or -2.84% at 25380
in other markets:
  • spot gold is now up $9 or 0.52% $1680.25
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.70 or -3.73% at $44.20
  • US 10 year yields are trading down 20.4 basis points at 0.707%. The 2 year yield is down to 0.441% or -15.6 basis points

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose