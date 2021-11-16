Another new low for the EURUSD. Gets closer to the lower trend line.
Technical Analysis
Trend line on daily at 1.1311. The new low reaches 1.13165
The EURUSD has moved to yet another new low (price just reached 1.1316) and gets closer to a lower trend line on the daily chart. The level comes in at 1.1311
The new low in the EURUSD (higher USD), has helped to push the DXY index to a new high as well, and closer to its next key target at the 50% retracement of the move down from the March 2020 high. That level comes in at 96.094. The high price just reached 95.923. The dollar grind higher is continuing.