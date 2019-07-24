Anyone have a good joke? The forex market needs be be woken up

Anyone have a good joke?

The forex market is sitting there.

At the start of the NY session the USD % changes vs the majors showed:

  • EUR, +0.06%
  • GBP, -0.47%
  • JPY -0.17%
  • CHF, unchanged
  • CAD, -0.04%
  • AUD, +0.34%
  • NZD, -0.03%
The current snapshot shows:
  • EUR +0.06%, unchanged
  • GBP, -0.45%, change +0.02%
  • JPY -0.12%, change +0.05%
  • CHF, +0.04%, change, +0.04%
  • CAD +0.03%, change, +0.07%
  • AUD, +0.39%, change +0.05%
  • NZD -0.12%, change -0.09%
The GBPUSD maintains its strength. AUD remains the weakest
That is not a lot of movement.

So accepting your best jokes, thoughts, ideas.  Maybe you want to stick to the market.  

Of course as I type the EURUSD just moved to 1.1149 (from 1.1143)... That in itself (the fact I comment on 6 pip move), is a joke....

