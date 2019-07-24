Anyone have a good joke? The forex market needs be be woken up
Technical Analysis
The GBPUSD maintains its strength. AUD remains the weakest
Anyone have a good joke?
The forex market is sitting there.
At the start of the NY session the USD % changes vs the majors showed:
- EUR, +0.06%
- GBP, -0.47%
- JPY -0.17%
- CHF, unchanged
- CAD, -0.04%
- AUD, +0.34%
- NZD, -0.03%
The current snapshot shows:
- EUR +0.06%, unchanged
- GBP, -0.45%, change +0.02%
- JPY -0.12%, change +0.05%
- CHF, +0.04%, change, +0.04%
- CAD +0.03%, change, +0.07%
- AUD, +0.39%, change +0.05%
- NZD -0.12%, change -0.09%
That is not a lot of movement.
So accepting your best jokes, thoughts, ideas. Maybe you want to stick to the market.
Of course as I type the EURUSD just moved to 1.1149 (from 1.1143)... That in itself (the fact I comment on 6 pip move), is a joke....