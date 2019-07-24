Anyone have a good joke? The forex market needs be be woken up

The GBPUSD maintains its strength. AUD remains the weakest

Anyone have a good joke?





The forex market is sitting there.





At the start of the NY session the USD % changes vs the majors showed:





EUR, +0.06%

GBP, -0.47%

JPY -0.17%

CHF, unchanged

CAD, -0.04%

AUD, +0.34%

NZD, -0.03%

The current snapshot shows:

EUR +0.06%, unchanged

GBP, -0.45%, change +0.02%

JPY -0.12%, change +0.05%

CHF, +0.04%, change, +0.04%

CAD +0.03%, change, +0.07%

AUD, +0.39%, change +0.05%

NZD -0.12%, change -0.09%



That is not a lot of movement.





So accepting your best jokes, thoughts, ideas. Maybe you want to stick to the market.





Of course as I type the EURUSD just moved to 1.1149 (from 1.1143)... That in itself (the fact I comment on 6 pip move), is a joke....



