AUD/JPY weekly chart tees up an interesting turnaround

The pair finishes higher on the week







I love a dragon fly doji like the one on the AUD/JPY chart this week.





It's a classic sign of uncertainty and a potentially violent reversal. The week started with lockdowns in Australia and broad risk aversion but it's ending with the S&P 500 at all time highs.





The low ticked just below 80.00 and it's now poised for another big week. I don't entirely rule out another trip lower but it would take some surprisingly bad covid news or a Fed blunder.





What's notable is that all the yen cross weekly charts are similarly intriguing.







CAD/JPY is trying to trace out a double bottom at the April low:





GBP/JPY is similar but also ticked off a series of old highs from 2018 through 2020 -- a suggestion that it's comfortable in a higher range.







