AUD/NZD bounce helps with the aussie mood so far today

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audnzd

The aussie leads gains in the major currencies space

The gains aren't a lot as major currencies aren't showing much poise in general but AUD/NZD is perhaps the more interesting pair to look at as the new week gets underway.

AUD/NZD D1 22-11

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
The pair is up 0.4% on the day as price nears the trendline support around 1.0312 before bouncing to 1.0360 levels at the moment. That in turn is also weighing on the kiwi, with NZD/USD marked down 0.2% to 0.6996.

Even though buyers are putting up some fight on the day, the overall trend still reflects a pattern of lower highs, lower lows and that is something sellers will look to try and keep going in the days ahead.

The key hourly moving averages stand @ 1.0375-85 so those are levels that might offer some resistance to the latest bounce today.

The bounce is helping keep the aussie a little more buoyed, with AUD/USD trading up by about 20 pips to 0.7253 and testing the broken trendline support level:

AUD/USD D1 22-11
For sellers, keep below that and the downside momentum can still run further. However, if buyers push back above said technical level, then it will draw in near-term resistance from the 100-hour moving average @ 0.7276 next before the 200-hour moving average comes into play near 0.7300.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose