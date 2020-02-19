AUD/USD a little higher near 0.67 but gains may be limited today

AUD/USD is a little higher near the 0.6700 level currently

The pair is fending off a move towards retesting the year's lows around 0.6660-62 as price climbs a little higher amid the more steady risk mood to start the session.





However, gains may prove to be limited today as there are large expiries (A$2.6 billion) rolling off at 0.6700. Hence, we could see near-term movement center around the key level ahead of the Australian labour market report release tomorrow.





Also, just take note that there is also A$1.9 billion worth of expiries rolling off at 0.6700 tomorrow as well - so that may come into play in the sessions ahead.





For now, any downside move remains supported around 0.6670-90 with the year's lows at 0.6660-62 also providing another area for buyers to lean on.





Meanwhile, any topside move needs to clear 0.6700 with the key hourly moving averages sitting close by at 0.6708-11. That will provide some resistance for buyers in the near-term.



