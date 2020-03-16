AUDUSD approaches the 2008 low. Be aware.

Getting closer to the 11+ year low

Heads up... The AUDUSD is getting closer to the 2008 low price at 0.6009. The low today reached 0.6079 so far today. Admittedly that's still 70 pips away from that low, but given the trend, it is not that far.









The low level comes the lower trend line on the monthly chart at the 0.5908 level. Those are longer-term target levels.





Drilling and closer by looking at the hourly chart, it will take a move back above the 0.6129 area to solicit more buying. Above that, is a topside trend line at 0.6229.





The current price is trading at 0.6119.









