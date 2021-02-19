AUD/USD back near the highs for the year as the dollar keeps a touch softer

AUD/USD inches closer towards 0.7800 once again

The antipodeans are posting a slight advance to start the session, with AUD/USD climbing up from around 0.7770 earlier to a high of 0.7797 currently.





Meanwhile, NZD/USD has also moved up from 0.7220 to 0.7239 as the dollar is seen a touch weaker with EUR/USD also pushing just above 1.2100 and testing key near-term levels as we get things underway in European morning trade.





Going back to AUD/USD, the pair is set to run into resistance once again from the highs of the year around the region of 0.7800-20.





That limited gains earlier in the week and remains a key spot to watch today.





A firm break above that will bode well for buyers in the hunt towards 0.8000 next.



