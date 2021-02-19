AUD/USD back near the highs for the year as the dollar keeps a touch softer

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audusd

AUD/USD inches closer towards 0.7800 once again

AUD/USD H1 19-02
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
The antipodeans are posting a slight advance to start the session, with AUD/USD climbing up from around 0.7770 earlier to a high of 0.7797 currently.

Meanwhile, NZD/USD has also moved up from 0.7220 to 0.7239 as the dollar is seen a touch weaker with EUR/USD also pushing just above 1.2100 and testing key near-term levels as we get things underway in European morning trade.

Going back to AUD/USD, the pair is set to run into resistance once again from the highs of the year around the region of 0.7800-20.

That limited gains earlier in the week and remains a key spot to watch today.

A firm break above that will bode well for buyers in the hunt towards 0.8000 next.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose