AUDUSD backs off after testing 100 hour MA/50% retracement

Below 200 hour MA as well

The AUDUSD - like other pairs today - have seen up and down price action. The last move to the upside in the NY session, saw the price move up to test the 50% and the falling 100 hour MA (blue line). The price did crack above those levels (see red shaded area on the chart below), but quickly rejected those breaks. The sellers have since wandered below the 200 hour MA at 0.64519 (green line). Sellers are taking back some control.









The upward sloping trend line at 0.64305 is the next downside target on more of a wander lower. A move below that will look to test the low for the day at 0.6416.





What would make sellers was comfortable now?







Getting back above the 200 and 100 hour moving averages would be a disappointment, and likely to a more upside probing.

