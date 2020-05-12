AUD/USD battles back to test key near-term levels

AUD/USD runs into a test of the 100-hour moving average now

The aussie is paring losses in early European morning trade, as we see AUD/USD move off earlier lows of 0.6432 to test the 100-hour MA (red line) @ 0.6482 currently.





This will be a key battleground to watch as a break above that will put buyers back in control, although resistance around 0.6500 is still limiting gains since overnight trade.





Keep below the 100-hour MA, sellers have some room to maneuver as they will have to work back towards a break under the 200-hour MA (blue line) @ 0.6467 to re-establish a more bearish near-term bias in the pair.









The softer risk mood is also another factor but we are seeing US futures move off the lows for the day as well. S&P 500 futures are now down by just 0.3% after having seen over 0.8% losses earlier in Asia Pacific trading.





In turn, that is also helping the aussie to regain some momentum as seen above.



