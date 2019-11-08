AUDUSD bounces on the test of the 100 day MA
Technical Analysis
No break on the first look
The AUDUSD fell to test the 100 day MA and there was a bounce on the first look.
The pair remains between the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour above and the 100 day MA below.
Sellers today, have tilted the bias more to the downside with breaks below the 100 and 200 hour MA, the 38.2%. 50% and 61.8% retracements. That's a number of levels broken which may make the 100 day MA for a rainy day next week.
So there should be more up and down between the 100 bar MA on the 4 hour above and the 100 day MA below.