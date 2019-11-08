AUDUSD can't crack back below the 100 day MA

Trades between the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart and the 100 day MA below

The AUDUSD moved back below a swing area and the 38.2% at the 0.6882-846 area earlier in the trading day today (bearish). There was a move above that area briefly, but the price quickly reversed.









The fall took the price down to test the low from yesterday at 0.68612. The price bounced modestly, and in the current bar, moved to a new session low. That low however has stalled ahead of its 100 day moving average at the 0.68473 level. The last 2 tests of that hundred day moving average back on October 30 found support buyers as well.





So the pair currently trade between its 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart above at 0.68655 and the 100 day moving average below at 0.68473. The price is trading at 0.6859 currently. The bears are more in control below the 50% retracement and the 100 and 200 hour moving averages and the 100 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart as well.







However, sellers would have even more control on a break of the 100 day moving average. So there is a little battle going on between moving averages.

