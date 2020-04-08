AUD/USD climbs above the late-March high

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | audusd

Flirting with the 61.8% retracement

Australian passed another massive stimulus package today and AUD/USD is benefiting from that, broad USD weakness and positive risk sentiment.
There's a series of higher lows here and this marks a higher high and it it closes above 0.6235 that would be particularly good.

I'm curious to see how risk trades up tomorrow. I expect OPEC to cut so oil might pop but it's a long weekend and that's an extra risk.
