AUD/USD climbs to fresh one-week high on softer dollar, firmer risk mood

AUD/USD touches a high of 0.7775, its highest since 4 March last week

Major currencies are starting to get on the move to start the session, expanding their narrower ranges from earlier with the aussie leading gains amid the firmer risk mood.





Treasuries are keeping the calm as 10-year yields are now seen down 1 bps to 1.507% and that is allowing for risk trades to strengthen. Nasdaq futures are now up 1.4%.





In turn, AUD/USD is pushed higher to 0.7775 as buyers keep near-term control now upon a break of its 200-hour moving average (blue line) earlier today.





That now puts the focus on near-term resistance closer to 0.7800-15 next. The double-bottom pattern around 0.7622 also validates a bounce towards said resistance region if one is sticking with a technical conviction on the pair.





Elsewhere, the dollar is seen weaker across the board as GBP/USD touches 1.3955 and EUR/USD climbing just above 1.1940 for the time being but the moves are relatively mild compared to the aussie and kiwi considering the risk-on elements involved.



