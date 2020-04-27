AUD/USD climbs to more than six-week high on softer dollar to start the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low

AUD/USD hits a high of 0.6454, the highest level since 12 March

AUD/USD D1 27-04
See here for global coronavirus case data
Price is now testing daily resistance from the 14 April high @ 0.6445 as well as the 61.8 retracement level of the swing move lower since the start of the year @ 0.6451.

Those will be the key levels to watch in the sessions ahead. A firm break above those levels will open up the path towards testing the 100-day MA (red line) next @ 0.6577.

As we get the week going, the dollar is on the back foot amid better risk tones with US futures racing to session highs just under 1% ahead of European trading.

That is helping the aussie to keep a solid advance, with better virus developments and possibly sooner economic reopening helping to fuel the run higher in the currency as well.

