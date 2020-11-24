AUD/USD climbs to near three-month high as dollar sags to start the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audusd

AUD/USD climbs to its highest levels since 2 September

AUD/USD D1 24-11
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The dollar is giving back gains from trading yesterday as it falls to a session low across the board now. European trading is beginning with a more positive risk backdrop, but this likely is more of a reversal to some of the dollar flows yesterday after a bit of a squeeze.

EUR/USD has jumped up to 1.1874 as buyers now seize near-term control on a break back above its key hourly moving averages, while GBP/USD is also starting to take aim towards 1.3400 again in a push to 1.3370.

Of note, NZD/USD is nearing 0.7000 and AUD/USD as seen above, has moved to a high of 0.7355 - its highest level since 2 September - breaching past resistance around 0.7340 that has limited gains since the start of the month.

Keep a break above that into the daily close and buyers can start to look towards the year's high at 0.7414 once again.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose