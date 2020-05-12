Dollar falls across the board as equities nudge higher
Technical Analysis
The greenback slips to its lows for the dayUS futures are now in positive territory, with S&P 500 futures up by 0.2% and European stocks are also picking up some green as the market shifts to be a little more risk positive ahead of North American trading.
In the currencies space, that is seeing the dollar fall across the board as EUR/USD now moves to a high of 1.0837 and AUD/USD has climbed back above the 0.6500 handle.
It has been a rather choppy start to the week as the risk mood remains skittish but equity bulls are certainly not going to give up without a fight it seems.
It's still a bit early to be calling for a protracted risk-on mood in the session ahead but this is a good turnaround for risk trades, after having seen US futures been down 0.8% earlier.
For AUD/USD, this turns the focus back on the 100-day moving average:
Let's see how Wall Street will take all of this in later in the day.