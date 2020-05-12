Dollar falls across the board as equities nudge higher

The greenback slips to its lows for the day







In the currencies space, that is seeing the dollar fall across the board as EUR/USD now moves to a high of 1.0837 and AUD/USD has climbed back above the 0.6500 handle.





It has been a rather choppy start to the week as the risk mood remains skittish but equity bulls are certainly not going to give up without a fight it seems.





It's still a bit early to be calling for a protracted risk-on mood in the session ahead but this is a good turnaround for risk trades, after having seen US futures been down 0.8% earlier.





For AUD/USD, this turns the focus back on the 100-day moving average:









Let's see how Wall Street will take all of this in later in the day.





US futures are now in positive territory, with S&P 500 futures up by 0.2% and European stocks are also picking up some green as the market shifts to be a little more risk positive ahead of North American trading.