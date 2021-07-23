AUDUSD continues to settle and trade between the 100 and 200 hour MAs

200 hour moving average at 0.73909. 100 hour moving average at 0.73470









The current price is at 0.7365.





When the price settles between the 200 hour moving average and 100 hour moving average, the buyers and sellers are unsure of the next directional move. Above the 100 hour moving average is more bullish, but below the 200 hour moving average is more bearish. So it is more neutral.







At some point the market will decide the next directional move. As a result, traders will look for a break with momentum either higher or lower.

The AUDUSD moved above its 100 hour moving average yesterday (blue line) and moved toward the 200 hour MA (green line). The high price both yesterday and today, stalled just ahead of that 200 hour MA at a 0.73909. The 100 hour moving average is currently at 0.73470.