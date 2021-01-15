AUDUSD corrects to retracement target

The fall has taken the price down to test the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the December 21 low. That retracement level comes in at 0.76826. The low price just reached 0.76806 and are seeing a modest bounce. A move below the 38.2% retracement would next target the low for the week at 0.7665.





On a corrective run higher watch the 0.77079 to 0.77162 area as a resistance. That represents the 38.2 % retracement to 50% of the last trend leg lower in the pair (see yellow area in the 5 minutes chart below).









