AUD/USD creeps up towards key resistance to start the new week

AUD/USD runs into a test of its 100-day moving average

The aussie is among the more notable movers so far today with little else going on in the major currencies space for the most part.





AUD/USD has gradually crept higher in European trading, now up by nearly 0.5% to 0.7367 and testing its 100-day moving average (red line) @ 0.7365.





Push above that and buyers will establish more of a foothold in trying to break down the bearish momentum since the start of the month. However, there is still the 200-hour moving average nearby @ 0.7375 that could see sellers step back in:









But for now at least, the near-term bias is more neutral and that alleviates some of the recent pressure on buyers.





Going back to FX as a whole today, the dollar isn't doing a whole lot as it stays little changed against the euro, yen and pound. But it is sitting slightly softer against the loonie and kiwi, with the aussie leading gains across the board so far on the day.



