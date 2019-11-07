AUDUSD dips to support area
Technical Analysis
AUDUSD tests 200 hour MA, 38.2%, swing levels. Key level for buyers and sellers
Be aware...
The AUDUSD has moved toward the middle of the trading range today and in the process has moved to an area that is home to a number of technical levels including:
- Swing highs and lows (see red numbered circles),
- The 200 hour moving average at 0.6885
- The 30.2% retracement at 0.6883
Key area for both the buyers and the sellers. A move below tilts the bias more to the downside. Holding would keep the buyers in play for a rebound back higher.