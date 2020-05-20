AUD/USD edges above the range but follow-through elusive

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | audusd

AUD/USD touches highest since March 9

A series of charts are painting a picture like AUD/USD. It's attempting to break out of the range but it's really just dipping a toe in the water rather than busting out.  We saw something similar yesterday and then it reversed as sentiment sagged.

In general, a triple top is bullish because it means that a double-top was violated. It's a temporary top that is about to break out. Given how we've quickly shaken off the vaccine mess/reversal yesterday, it's easy to be positive on this chart.

