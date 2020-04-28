AUD/USD erases earlier losses, turns higher on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | audusd

AUD/USD works its way back towards 0.6500

AUD/USD D1 28-04
See here for global coronavirus case data
The pair is continuing its upward march, after erasing earlier losses on the day to hit a session high of 0.6485. It has been a steady climb over the past hour from around 0.6460 as buyers are looking towards testing the 0.6500 handle next.

Beyond that, the next key level to watch will be the 100-day MA (red line) @ 0.6570.

The aussie was dragged lower alongside the kiwi to start the day but both currencies are recouping losses now in European morning trade. NZD/USD is back above 0.6000 to 0.6030 now as the dollar loses a little bit of ground on the session.

