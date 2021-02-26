AUD/USD extends fall towards 0.7800 as the risk jitters continue to reverberate

AUD/USD falls to a session low of 0.7805, down 0.8% today

The aussie is vehemently rejecting a test of the 0.8000 handle yesterday, as it continues its fall from grace in a 200 pip drop towards 0.7800 since then.





The risk selloff is the main story in the market that is driving the move, helping to bolster the dollar at the same time as the bond rout yesterday may not be over yet.





AUD/USD sellers have now seized near-term control on a push below its 200-hour moving average (blue line) and that opens up further downside momentum in the pair towards 0.7800 and the 50.0 retracement level @ 0.7585.





It is all about the bigger theme in the market that is playing out right now and as long as that stays the course, it isn't wise to be picking bottoms in times like these.



