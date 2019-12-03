AUD/USD extends gains as buyers continue to build more upside momentum after RBA decision

AUD/USD continues to move away from the 100-day moving average

The aussie is hitting fresh highs for the day now with the dollar also coming under a bit of pressure across the board. AUD/USD is touching a high of 0.6860 and is close to test the 61.8 retracement level @ 0.6863 next.





In the context of trading today, buyers have managed to break above the 100-day MA (red line) @ 0.6818 and are now extending their momentum towards the upside.





Looking ahead, there is minor resistance at 0.6863 with further resistance then seen closer towards 0.6885-00. Ultimately, the key test will be the 200-day MA (blue line) @ 0.6919 as that is a level that has limited upside momentum in the pair since March 2018.



