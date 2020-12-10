AUDUSD extends to highest level since mid June 2018









Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the pair yesterday extended above a swing area between 0.7448 and 0.74529, but failed.





However, the move back to the downside stalled against a lower trendline (see red numbered circle 5). The rebound was on.





In the Asian session today, the price move back above the swing area and after a retest of the level (see green numbered circle 8), buyers started to push the price higher and above the high price from yesterday at 0.7485 area.







The buyers are making a breakout play on the daily (above 0.7483) and on the hourly chart as well (above 0.7448-53 and the high from yesterday at 0.7484. Stay above 0.7483 keeps the buyers in firm control. A move below that level could see more downside probing on the failure. The 0.7448-53 area is a key line in the sand for buyers now. Move below would not be welcomed. The buyers are making a breakout play on the daily (above 0.7483) and on the hourly chart as well (above 0.7448-53 and the high from yesterday at 0.7484. Stay above 0.7483 keeps the buyers in firm control. A move below that level could see more downside probing on the failure. The 0.7448-53 area is a key line in the sand for buyers now. Move below would not be welcomed.

The price is currently trading at 0.75212. Looking at the daily chart below, that puts the price and then upper range from mid 2018 between 0.74526 and 0.7676.