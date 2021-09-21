AUDUSD retraces earlier gains, but find some support buying.

The price is well off the high price from the London morning session at 0.72823.





Looking at the hourly chart, that high price did look to test the downward sloping trendline at 0.72838 (the high price reached 0.72823). The falling 100 hour moving average is also in play near that level. The 100 hour moving average level currently comes in at 0.7284 (and moving lower – see blue line in the chart above).





Ultimately, with the downward sloping trendline continue to hold resistance along with the 100 hour moving average, it will take a move above both to increase the bullish bias. Absent that and the overall trend remains more to the downside at least in the short/medium term.